LPD Officer Resigns, Faces Assault Charge Following October Incident
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 3)–Lincoln Police say an officer on their force has resigned and has been charged with third-degree assault, after he allegedly pushed a 51-year-old man without provocation in late October.
An investigation handled by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office was launched into 32-year-old police officer Benjamin Rieker. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says Rieker was working off-duty at Bryan West Campus, when he contacted the 51-year-old man in the emergency room, after the man caused a disturbance.
The investigation shows Rieker left the man in the ER, but re-contacted him after the victim was discharged on an allegation the man made a threat. Rieker pushed the man backward, unprovoked, causing him to lose his balance and hit his head. The man denied any medical treatment.
Rieker resigned from LPD on Jan. 26 and was cited on Tuesday for third-degree assault. He was on the force for about 18 months.