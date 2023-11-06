LPD Officer Rescues Woman After Kayak Capsized at Holmes Lake

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 6)–A Lincoln Police officer is being credited for saving a 39-year-old woman from the water at Holmes Lake Sunday evening, when her kayak capsized.

Police say Officer Pierce Krouse arrived after receiving the call, where the woman was 25 to 30 yards from the north shore of the lake holding on to the capsized kayak. Krouse took off his duty gear, jumped into the water, swam to rescue the woman and brought her to shore.

Officer Krouse was checked at the hospital for water inhalation, then changed into a new uniform before resuming his shift.

The woman was treated and released at the scene.