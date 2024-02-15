LPD Officer Recognized on National School Resource Officer Appreciation Day

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 15)–Lincoln Police have 14 officers that serve as SROs or School Resource Officers at LPS middle and high schools. Officer Nolan Hauser is one of them.

Officer Hauser has worked as the SRO at Lincoln High the past two years and says he’s seen an impact made with students when he’s on and off duty, especially handling any issues that may arise.

“Even if it’s maybe somebody that I’ve even had to cite, having the conversation afterwards with the understanding why it all went down the way was is very rewarding,” Officer Hauser said. “They can understand that.”

It’s also part of improving communication with students daily. Thursday is National School Resource Officer Appreciation Day, where it highlights the collaboration between students, law enforcement and the community.

Lincoln High freshman Payton Colburn believes Officer Hauser has created a safer environment for many students.

“With him (Officer Hauser) here, he’s helped me through stuff going on during the school year,” Colburn said. “If you are just having a rough day, you can go to him to talk to or just want to stop in to say hi, he’s there.”