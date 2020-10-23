LPD Officer Injured After Woman Hits Him With Wheelchair
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 23)–A 40-year-old Lincoln woman is accused of assaulting an police officer, after she allegedly hit him in his legs with her wheelchair and knocked him down, then threw herself onto him and struggled with him for a few minutes, police said Friday morning.
The incident happened on Thursday morning outside of her apartment near 21st and “A.” Investigators say Kimberly Kennedy had called police for an unrelated matter, but when officers showed up they realized she was wanted on some warrants. Officer Erin Spilker says when Kennedy allegedly used her wheelchair to knock down the officer, he suffered a deep tissue bruise on his arm, after it hit a step as he was falling.
Spilker says officers eventually arrested Kennedy for assaulting an officer, failure to comply and resisting arrest.
Kennedy called police originally about people that had been staying with her and left their dogs in her apartment without returning.