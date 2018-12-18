LPD Officer Cited For DUI After Dec. 2 Crash

An internal investigation is underway on a Lincoln Police officer involved in a Dec. 2 crash at 45th and Vine that left him injured and off-duty.

Matthew Brodd was cited on Monday for 1st offense aggravated DUI, wearing no seat belt and speed too fast for the conditions. There was snow and ice on the road that afternoon.

According to the crash investigation, Brodd struck a traffic light pole on the northwest corner of 45th and Vine, damaging the pole and his truck.

Brodd suffered injuries in the crash and was off-duty at the time. Brodd remains off duty and is recovering from his injuries, Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said in a statement on Tuesday.

Results of a chemical test on Brodd’s blood alcohol level from the Nebraska State Lab on Dec. 13 showed his BAC was .173.