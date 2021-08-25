LPD Offers Help For Crowd Control During Late Night Protest
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 25)–Lincoln Police helped out UNL Police with crowd control, when a protest took place late Tuesday night outside of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity near 14th and “R” about an alleged sexual assault. LPD Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News they sent at least eight officers to help. LPD helped with crowd control for about 90 minutes, before everyone left around midnight. No arrests but Hubka says the crowd was voicing opposition to sexual assault.