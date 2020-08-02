      Weather Alert

LPD: “Numerous” Shots Fired at Centennial Mall & O Street

Aug 2, 2020 @ 9:24am

LINCOLN, Neb. – Our media partner 10/11 reported that Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Lincoln early Sunday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. on Centennial Mall, just south of O Street. Police on scene told  10/11 NOW that officers were initially out at 13th & O on a fight when they heard numerous gunshots ring out down two blocks away.

Officers arrived and found damage to multiple vehicles and buildings along Centennial Mall. It’s unknown how many shell casings police have been able to recover at this time, but officers had all of Centennial Mall taped off from O to N Streets. At this time, no injuries have been reported, and no suspects have been taken into custody.

 

