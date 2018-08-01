Three meth-related arrests Tuesday in Lincoln.

Shortly after midnight, a 46-year-old man was stopped at 3rd and Adams for riding his bike in the middle of the street with no headlight. Officers said Eric Robinson was acting nervous and had suspected meth, along with tools such as screwdrivers and crow bars, plus $50 in quarters.

About half-hour later, at 16th and “A”, 46-year-old Ira McCoy was stopped for an improper turn and after getting consent, police found suspected meth on him.

Then on Tuesday evening, 31-year-old Justin Bolinger was stopped at 13th and High for not signaling. Police say he admitted to having meth and brass knuckles with him.

The post LPD Makes Three Separate Drug-Related Arrests appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.