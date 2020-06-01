LPD, LSO Continue Investigating What Was A Violent Weekend In Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 1)–A busy and violent weekend in downtown Lincoln between some protesting and law enforcement.
Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner on Monday said eight to 10 windows were broken by projectiles or paint balls at the City-County Building. On Sunday night, about 40 arrests were made because individuals were not following the 8 p.m. curfew that was established by city leaders.
Wagner says a majority of those people arrested were not protesters. He said those people arrived with hard hats, water bottles, and more and he believes they were preparing for a riot not a protest.
Molotov cocktails and fireworks were thrown during the protests and deputies were hit, but Wagner says he doesn’t believe they were injured by fireworks.
A deputy had a cut on his knee and was treated at an area hospital, then released, according to LSO.
Deputies said their big concern was a fire while fireworks were thrown. The City-County Building would have been impacted had it not been for officers.
“This was pretty unprecedented. I’ve been in this business, haven’t seen this level of violence toward government facilities. I worry about the safety of officers and deputies. I worry about the safety of the protesters, fights between protesters on Saturday, ones that wanted to remain peaceful and ones who didn’t. A challenging and bewildering time,” said Sheriff Wagner.
Meanwhile, around 11:30pm Sunday, police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to a fire report at Huntington Elementary School, near 46th and Adams. Officers said a couple of people passing by saw a small fire on the west side of school. Responding officers were able to put it out with their feet. Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said another fire started in a classroom, at this point it looks like the carpet is damaged and it doesn’t appear anything else caught fire. LPD estimates the damage to be around $3,000. Investigators believe someone broke a window to start the fire.
Another late Sunday night fire is being investigated, this one happened on Sunday around 11:30 p.m. where officers were dispatched on a report of arson at Bethany Library. A witness told police they saw flames coming from a broken window. LPD said they saw a fire and used an extinguisher. Investigators said something was thrown into the building to break the window and start the fire.
Then on Monday around 3:15 a.m. officers discovered a fire burning under a marked police cruiser parked outside the Northeast substation. LPD said officers were able to drive the patrol car away from flames and put out the fire with an extinguisher. Police also discovered remains of a glass bottle suspected to have been used to start the fire. Investigators said the cruiser had damage to the driver’s side window after someone attempted to break it. Police said there was also damage on door pillar and undercarriage. Investigators estimate the damage at roughly $2,000. LPD said the patrol cruiser is at a garage and crews are working to fix it.
LPD said they are continuing to investigate and believe these two arsons may be linked because of their proximity.