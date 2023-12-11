LPD, Lincoln Dispatch Hosting Fundraiser for Longtime Employee

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 10)–For $10 a plate, you can have a spaghetti dinner for a good cause. It’s happening from 4 to 8 this evening (Monday) at the Firefighters Hall at 241 Victory Lane to benefit former Lincoln Police Officer and current Lincoln Emergency dispatcher Court Cleland.

LPD Public Information manager Erika Thomas says has been undergoing health issues recently, including him being hospitalized for 12 days back in September.

“All of these health issues have led to numerous medical expenses for the family, not covered by insurance,” LPD public information manager Erika Thomas said.

In September, Cleland was taken to the hospital after waking up unable to breath or walk. He was hospitalized for 12 days and couldn’t work for a month. Thomas says Cleland is fed through a feeding tube and it’s due to a diagnosis of myotonic muscular dystrophy that he was diagnosed with in 2003.

All proceeds will go to the medical expenses for Cleland, who worked as a commissioned LPD officer from 1995 to 2020. Because of his health, Cleland has since worked as a dispatcher.