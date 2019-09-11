LPD, LFR, Sheriff’s Office and State Patrol Observe Patriot Day

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 11)–Rain fell as close to 100 Lincolnites took time Wednesday morning to remember the victims and first responders, who died 18 years ago on September 11, 2001, when terrorists attacked the United States.
Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister spoke at the Patriot Day observance on the north steps of the State Capitol Building, saying “remember the events that led up to September 11, but don’t change what you do. Don’t change your lives.”
Bliemeister also thanked all the first responders for their work to keep Lincoln safe every day and offered to people in attendance to be active in the lives of family members and friends to make our community great.
A special wreath was placed on the steps of the Capitol, which will be placed in the Veterans Memorial Garden at Antelope Park.