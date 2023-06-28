LPD, LFR Investigating Suspicious Item Found Outside County-City Building Complex

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 28)–The area on the west side of the County-City building and Hall of Justice near 9th and “J” Street has been blocked off, as emergency crews are investigating a suspicious item that was found.

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue confirm to KFOR News that out of an abundance of caution, a technician with the Hazardous Device Unit was requested. Road closures for now include 9th south of K Street, and J Street east of 8th.

This is a developing story. Stay with KFOR FM101.5/1240AM and kfornow.com for the latest information.