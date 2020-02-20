LPD, LFR Investigate Report of Bomb Threat At North Lincoln Wal-Mart
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 20)–No word yet if anything was found inside the Wal-Mart at 27th and Superior on Thursday morning, after a bomb threat was reported to Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue. Everyone inside the store had to be evacuated for about an hour. Things have returned to normal. Police were still investigating the incident.
10:41am
(KFOR NEWS February 20, 2020) Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue are on the scene at the Wal-mart at 27th and Superior Streets investigating a report of a bomb threat. Our partner, 10/11 NOW reports the store has been evacuated. The incident was reported to police Thursday around 9:45 a.m.
