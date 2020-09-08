LPD & LFR Called To SW Lincoln Home Monday On Reported Assault/Fire
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 8)–How a fire started in a southwest Lincoln home on Monday evening remains under investigation.
LFR was called to a the house in the area of South Coddington Avenue and West Lake Street, after LPD called to the home about a possible assault that was happening. LFR crews were on standby, but once it was okay to go in, firefighters found someone inside the house and a fire starting in the kitchen.
The fire spread to the rest of the home and was put out within 10 minutes. One person was hospitalized for minor injuries, but it’s unclear if it’s related to the fire or the assault.
Roughly $180,000 damage was done.