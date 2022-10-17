LPD Is Investigating Robbery, Hit and Run From Saturday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 17)–A reported robbery Saturday afternoon in the area of UNL’s City Campus ends with two 17-year-olds being taken into custody in Omaha.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer says officers were called to the 500 block of North 16th Street, on a report that a 29-year-old woman was parking her car, when another car pulled up and someone wearing a mask got out and pointed a rifle at her.

“The male began yelling at the victim to open the door and gestured with the rifle he would break the window, if she did not comply,” Sgt. Vollmer said. “The victim opened the door and exited the car. The male entered and the two vehicles left the area.”

Vollmer says minutes later, LPD was called to a hit and run crash at State Fair Park Drive and Cornhusker Highway, where the victim’s vehicle was involved. The teen who stole the car got into the other car and took off.

Vollmer says the getaway car apparently was stolen in Omaha and OPD reported they had been after this vehicle for some recent shootings. The two 17-year-olds are in custody in Omaha and a Glock handgun, along with an AR style pistol were recovered.

Vollmer says the investigation is ongoing and if you have information on what happened in Lincoln, call LPD at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.