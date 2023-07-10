LPD Investigating Weekend Robbery at West Lincoln Home

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 10)–A robbery Saturday night at a west Lincoln home remains under investigation.

Police Captain Todd Kocian says the 41-year-old victim and two of his friends were hanging out by the garage of his home off of North Coddington Avenue and West “S” Street, when a male with a white hoodie up and a face mask walked up and showed a gun, demanding everything they have.

Kocian says the suspect took two wallets and a set of car keys for a $65 loss. The suspect then got into an unknown vehicle that took off on West “S” Street then south on NW 20th Street. No arrests have been made.

If you have information on this robbery, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.