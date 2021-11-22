LPD Investigating Weapons Violation In Near South Neighborhood
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 22)–A report of gunshots just before 2am Monday in Lincoln’s Near South Neighborhood.
Police Sgt. Trent Peterson tells KFOR News they were called to the 1600 block of Washington Street, where shots were heard. Investigators, so far, have determined that a gun was fired toward a home in the area. No reports of injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
