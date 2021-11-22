      Weather Alert

LPD Investigating Weapons Violation In Near South Neighborhood

Nov 22, 2021 @ 7:55am

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 22)–A report of gunshots just before 2am Monday in Lincoln’s Near South Neighborhood.

Police Sgt. Trent Peterson tells KFOR News they were called to the 1600 block of Washington Street, where shots were heard.  Investigators, so far, have determined that a gun was fired toward a home in the area.  No reports of injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.  Stay with KFOR FM103.3/1240AM and kfornow.com for the latest information.

