LPD Investigating Watch Theft and Shoplift of Groceries

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 2)–Lincoln Police are asking for your help in finding a man who had apparently stole an $800 Apple watch on display at the Best Buy at 70th and “O” Street on Sunday afternoon.

LPD forensic video technician Becky Keller told Lincoln’s Morning News on KFOR Wednesday they are looking for an adult male, who happened to be with who looked like a 10-year-old boy at the time. The man allegedly was able to wiggle one of the display watches loose.

Keller says it’s not clear on the relationship between the man and the child. She says the man does have a tattoo on his right forearm.

Meanwhile, police are looking for a shoplifting suspect after a woman walked into the Super Saver at 27th and Cornhusker on July 19 and took off with $375 worth of groceries without paying for them. Keller says the woman also had on a unique dress and drove away in a white Kia Sorento.

If you have information on these cases, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit lincolncrimestoppers.com.