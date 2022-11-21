LPD Investigating Wallet Thefts, Fraudulent Purchases

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 21)–Police are investigating at least two cases of wallet thefts on Sunday that also lead to fraudulent purchases made on credit cards used at various southeast Lincoln businesses.

The first victim reported to police that she somehow got distracted and had her wallet removed from her open purse in her shopping cart at the Super Saver at 56th and Highway 2, where about $7,100 worth of purchases were later made at other businesses, according to LPD Captain Max Hubka. Another similar incident happened at the Walmart at 87th and Highway 2 and approximately $7,700 worth of fraudulent charges were later made in that short amount of time.

“I believe the victims are working with their financial institutions to recoup their losses,” Hubka told KFOR News.

None of the items purchased have been recovered. If you have information on these theft cases and fraudulent purchases, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.