LPD Investigating Two Unrelated BB Gun Vandalism Cases

LINCOLN–(KFOR April 12)–A couple of vandalism cases are also under investigation.

First, Lincoln Police say sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, four of Hy-Vee’s fleet vehicles had windows damaged by a BB gun outside their 27th and Superior location. About $800 damage was done. I

n another case, a 57-year-old man was cited again for shooting his rifle BB gun in a neighborhood southeast of 27th and Pine Lake Road. Rodney Simonson allegedly shot at two homes that left damage to the siding.

Simonson was just cited for a similar incident about two weeks ago.

Damage done from a BB gun to a home’s siding near 27th and Pine Lake Road on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Lincoln Police cited 57-year-old Rodney Simonson. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)
This picture courtesy of Lincoln Police is the rifle taken from 57-year-old Rodney Simonson, after he was cited March 30, 2019 for using it and damaging nearby homes in the area of 27th and Pine Lake Road.

ALSO READ: Man robbed of his belongings after showing up to SW Lincoln home.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

BREAKING: LIBA President And Former KFOR Personality Coby Mach Dies Flood Relief Updates Jury Awards Former Worker $1.47M in Privacy Lawsuit Hazardous Waste Collection April 27th Portion of South Street Closed HUSKER BASKETBALL: Hoiberg Announces Coaching Staff