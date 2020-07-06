LPD Investigating Two Early Morning Burglaries In Southwest Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 6)–Lincoln Police are in the middle of investigating two burglaries at southwest Lincoln convenience stores from early Monday morning.
Captain Jake Dilsaver tells KFOR News it was just before 4am they were called to a vandalism report in the 500 block of West “A” Street, which turned out to be a break in. Then around 5am, officers were called to the “C” Store on South Coddington, just north of West “A” Street, about another burglary.
“At this time, the loss is undetermined, in terms of what was taken in the burglaries,” Dilsaver said.
Dilsaver adds they were told that a group of teens may be responsible. Officers are still looking for the teens and a vehicle that hit a fire hydrant has been recovered near the scene on South Coddington.