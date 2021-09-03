LPD Investigating Two Burglaries, Vandalism At Boys and Girls Club
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 3)–The Boys and Girls Club of Lincoln office inside Park Middle School at 855 South 8th Street was hit twice this week by burglars and Lincoln Police are working to see if both are connected.
Officer Erin Spilker says the first one was reported Monday around 6:30am, about someone breaking a window to get in and steal video games and consoles. Then around 2am Thursday, a school custodian called LPD about a vandalism at the school and a break-in at the Boys and Girls Club, where it was later discovered that eight iPhone 6s were missing. Police are not sure yet if both are connected.
So far, there are no suspects and police continue to look over security video from the area. If you have information on these two burglaries, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.