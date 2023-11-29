LPD Investigating Swatting Call From Tuesday Night

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 29)–Another swatting case is being investigated by Lincoln Police, following a call they received late Tuesday night on a possible aggravated assault.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer says officers were called to a north Lincoln home and they were questioning the validity of the call because of past incidents, where past swatting calls happened at the same location. Once officers talked to the residents, it was determined the call was a hoax and it originated from an Internet-based number outside the U.S.

Sgt. Vollmer says further follow-up is being done to find out the source of where the call originated.