LPD Investigating String of Auto Thefts and Assaults Across South Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 13)–It’s a bizarre twist of events involving a rash of stolen autos and assaults Wednesday night into early Thursday morning across south Lincoln.

Police Captain Todd Kocian said keys were taken from a 58-year-old man cleaning out his car near 9th and “A” Street just before 6pm Wednesday. A few hours later, shortly after 10pm at 16th and “D,” a man was assaulted by three males he didn’t know. They took off with the keys to his truck and drove off in a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Omaha. A 36-year-old man was assaulted in the same location about an hour later and had his phone and keys taken. After taking off, the group of suspects came back to the same location where the 36-year-old man had just been assaulted and took off with his wife’s car.

Then just after midnight Thursday, police were called to 41st and “N” Street about a disturbance. Captain Kocian said the caller reported three vehicles were speeding through the area, that one vehicle hit another vehicle and people were running around. Arriving officers located a silver 2013 Hyundai Sonata parked at that location with a 15-year-old male inside. Officers contacted the registered owner of the Hyundai and found that vehicle had been stolen from a residence near 40th & Lenox minutes before.

As officers searched the area, they located the stolen Grand Prix parked and unoccupied near 41st & M. The 15-year-old male was arrested for Theft by Receiving Stolen Property. Police are still searching for the 2018 white Kia Sportage with license plate WHD663 that’s been reported stolen.

If you have information on any of these crimes, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.