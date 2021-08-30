LPD Investigating Stabbing South Of Downtown Early Monday
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 30)–A stabbing just before 1:30am Monday at 14th and “C” streets is under investigation.
Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News officers found a 20-year-old man with a stab wound in the upper back area. The victim said an acquaintance of his was the person responsible and the suspect took off before police arrived. The victim is in serious, but not life-threatening condition at a Lincoln hospital.
What led up to the stabbing is under investigation.