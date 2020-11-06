LPD Investigating Stabbing From Thursday Night In Central Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 6)–A 44-year-old man suffered serious injuries, after he was stabbed Thursday night near 26th and “W” Streets, Lincoln Police said on Friday morning.
Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker says the victim’s injuries are serious and he’s in stable condition at a Lincoln hospital. Witnesses told police they heard an argument before the stabbing and hearing a vehicle drive off.
No arrests have been made, but if you know anything about this stabbing, police would like to hear from you. Call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.