LPD Investigating Shots Fired Reports Early Thursday

Lincoln Police are busy investigating a report of gunshots fired at a man’s car while on his way to work early Thursday morning.

Captain Ryan Dale told KFOR News the man called from the Walgreen’s at 48th and Huntington, saying that around 3:15am he was near 25th and “O”, when four black males shot at his vehicle. However, there’s no evidence at this point that’s accurate.

Bullet holes were found in the trunk of the man’s car. Officers also found a shell casing, but Captain Dale says they have no suspects at this time.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Meth, cocaine seized from northeast Lincoln home.

Follow KFOR News on Twitter @KFORRADIO