LPD Investigating Scam That Resulted In Laptops Stolen From Texas Business
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 22)–Lincoln Police are investigating a scam targeting a Texas business where roughly $110,000 in laptops were stolen.
Investigators on Wednesday were alerted by an electronics company in Texas about a possible fraudulent computer order. LPD said the company said someone called their company saying they worked for an electrician contractor company in Lincoln and ordered MacBooks. The fake electric company asked to have the MacBooks delivered an address near 13th and N Streets.
The delivery initially couldn’t be made, but was the next day…unfortunately the final delivery destination isn’t known, so LPD has them listed as stolen.