      Weather Alert

LPD Investigating Robbery Inside Man’s Home on Wednesday Morning

Jun 26, 2020 @ 12:10pm

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 26)–Lincoln Police are still investigating a robbery from early Wednesday morning near 33rd and Holdrege, where a 35-year-old man woke up and heard someone in his house.

Investigators say the victim was asleep in his basement, when a man started beating him and demanding his wallet.  The suspect took a cellphone and $1,200 cash and left the house.  The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries, mainly bruises and abrasions.

Police are following up, including collecting any other evidence from the scene.

Blaze Events
Megadeth POSTPONED
5 months ago
FOZZY
6 months ago
Vampire Weekend – CANCELLED
10 months ago
Adelitas Way
4 months ago
Insane Clown Posse
5 months ago