LPD Investigating Reports of Fake Police Vehicle Stopping Drivers
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 15)–Lincoln Police have taken several reports, including one Thursday morning, about a police cruiser driving erratic in the area of 35th and “A” around midnight on Jan. 8.
Officer Erin Spilker on Friday said the latest report indicated the cruiser was a white and black van with the word “Police” on it and was flashing high beams, revving the engine and tailgating. She said investigators determined the van was not a law enforcement vehicle and found out there may be people who had a similar experience elsewhere in Lincoln and continue to work the case.
Spilker says if you experience something like this, don’t hesitate to call police dispatch at 402-441-6000 to verify if the person stopping you is a police officer. You can also drive to a well-lit, public area to pull over. Photos above and below are what LPD’s vehicles look like.
You can also call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600, if you have more information on any phony police vehicles pulling people over.