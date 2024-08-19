LPD Investigating Reported Vehicle Thefts or Attempts from the Weekend

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 19)–Lincoln Police were busy with a few cases over the weekend involving either attempted or stolen vehicles, with one case resulting in two arrests.

According to LPD public information manager Erika Thomas, there were four reports of attempts or vehicles being stolen in two areas of southeast Lincoln. Three of which were in the area of 56th and Union Hill Road, where one of the stolen vehicles was found behind a nearby credit union and returned to the owner. Two other cases were attempted thefts, where the steering and ignition column of a Hyundai Accent in the same neighborhood, while a key fob was taken from the center console of a vehicle parked in a driveway.

Elsewhere, a Chevy Tahoe was stolen from the driveway of a home near 70th and Old Cheney. Numerous other personal items were stolen and the vehicle was found across town at Arnold Heights Park and returned to the owner.

Then on Sunday evening, a couple of teens were captured by LPD, after they were seen going into a vacant home near 35th and “N” Streets. Officers who responded to the scene saw a stolen vehicle that had damage to the ignition and soon captured the 15 and 16-year-old males.

A review of video footage showed the two teens showing up in the stolen vehicle. Both were put in the Youth Services Center for theft by unlawful taking. The car was stolen sometime Friday night into Saturday morning from the area of 61st and Pine Lake Road.

It’s unclear if they are tied in with the other cases, but the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information about any of these cases, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.