LPD Investigating Reported Hate Crime In SW Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 23)–A plea was put out by Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister on Thursday morning, after an 18-year-old woman was attacked by two men Wednesday evening near South Coddington Avenue and West “A” Street.

It’s being considered a hate crime.

“We need the public’s help,” Chief Bliemeister told reporters. “These individuals responsible have not been identified.”

What we know, so far, is that two white males were making threatening and derogatory comments towards the woman. Chief Bliemeister says the woman was attacked and suffered injuries to her face, arms and legs. Officers were called to the 1700 block of Westland Circle, just before 8:30pm Wednesday, on a report of an assault.

The content of the threats, Bliemeister says, initiated their “procedures and protocols for reporting and investigating hate crimes.”

The chief says one of the suspects had a bike, the other a skateboard.

“They were last seen near SW 17th and West Rose, just after 8pm,” he said.

Police are still analyzing video, canvassing the area and going over digital evidence. Chief Bliemeister says if you have any information on this reported hate crime, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.