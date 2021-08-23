LPD Investigating Reported Drug Overdose At NW Lincoln Hotel
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 23)–A 30-year-old woman, who wasn’t breathing, was given aid by paramedics, after a call early Sunday afternoon about a potential overdose at a northwest Lincoln hotel.
Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News they were called to the Magnuson Hotel near NW 12th and West Adams. He says investigators noted there were indications of an opioid overdose and when they talked to the victim, she denied drug use, other than marijuana.
“As officers were coming to the area, they noticed that somebody had fled from the hotel room from, where the potential overdose had occurred,” Hubka said.
KFOR News asked Captain Hubka if Narcan was administered and it wasn’t listed in the report. No confirmation yet from LFR. No arrests have been made.