LPD Investigating Report of Gunshots, Vehicle Crash in North Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 18)–A reported shooting and car crash early Tuesday morning in north Lincoln.

Police are investigating what has been a report of shots fired at the AmericInn off of 27th and Whitehead Drive and vehicle fitting the description officers were looking for crashed at 14th and Superior. Police confirm to KFOR News there was a shooting and no one was hurt. One person is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details were available.