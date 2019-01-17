LPD Investigating “Quick Change” Scams At Two Grocery Stores

In the past week, there have been two “quick change” scams in Lincoln and police believe they could be connected.

One case happened this past Tuesday (January 15) at the Super Saver off of 27th and Cornhusker, Police Officer Angela Sands said Thursday.

Sands said two people walked into the store, one went to customer service, the other to a cashier. They’re both accused of asking the clerks to exchange bills for them.

Instead of completely leaving after the transaction has been completed, Sands said the couple would then tell the cashiers they gave them back the wrong amount or bills. Sands adds Super Saver was out $400.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a hat.

A man fitting the same description was caught on video doing the same thing last week at the Russ’s Market off of Coddington and West “A” Street.

Officer Sands says a man asked the cashier to give him two $100 bills in exchange for the cash he already had. The cashier counted it and gave the man the money he requested. But after that, the suspect switched one of the $100 bills for a $1 bill and told the cashier they gave him the wrong amount.

Russ’s was out $99.

If you have any information on these two “quick change” scams, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

