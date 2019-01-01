LPD Investigating New Year’s Eve Homicide In North Lincoln

An investigation is under way into Lincoln’s last reported homicide of 2018, which happened Monday evening at a home in the 1900 block of Montclair Drive, police said in a news release.

LPD and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called shortly after 7pm about a woman unconscious in a driveway. When officers and rescuers showed up, they found a woman with several stab wounds. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

While no arrest has been made, police say there doesn’t appear to be any ongoing threat toward the general public at this time. Police are also withholding any detailed information about the victim for now, until all the necessary contacts have been made.

Police are asking for your help in this homicide case. If you know anything about what happened Monday evening in the 1900 block of Montclair Drive, call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.