LPD Investigating Missing Gun Case In South Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 19)–Police are investigating a stolen gun taken from a vehicle in south Lincoln. Late Tuesday afternoon, LPD was called out to a home near 19th and Sewell, about a handgun stolen from a car that was likely left unlocked.
Police say the 65-year-old man told investigators that sometime in the past three weeks, someone took his black Remington .380 handgun that’s worth $200. Not only was the vehicle likely left unlocked, but police say it was parked in the street as the man was moving during that time period.
If you have information about this stolen gun, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.