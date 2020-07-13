LPD Investigating Lincoln’s Fifth Homicide Of 2020, After Man Was Found Dead Early Monday
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 13)–There have now been five homicides in Lincoln, so far in 2020. The latest happened just after 5am Monday in a house near 13th and Washington.
Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister on Monday morning said a 48 year old man was shot and killed. He says there were at least two other people inside the home at the time.
“We do have an individual in custody,” the chief said. “We’re in the process of interviewing that particular individual to determine what involvement, if any, they had in the shooting death of the 48-year-old resident.”
Chief Bliemeister says there is no risk to the public at this time. After relatives have been notified, the victim’s name will be released.