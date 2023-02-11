LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 10)–At least one vehicle was involved in a serious crash Friday night in north Lincoln, where two people were taken to the hospital.

According to Lincoln Police, the crash happened at 14th and Cornhusker near the Hibner Soccer Stadium. The eastbound off ramp of Cornhusker Highway and 14th Street from Cornhusker down to Military Road had to be shut down. The condition of the two people is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.