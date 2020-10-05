LPD Investigating Fire Set On Sidewalk Outside Of State Capitol Building
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 5)–Lincoln Police are investigating a Sept. 30 fire set on the sidewalk outside of the State Capitol Building.
Officer Erin Spilker said it was just before 6 p.m., firefighters with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, along with LPD, were called to a fire on the sidewalk on the south side of the Capitol. Officers said the passerby who called 911 told first responders they saw two people lighting a red hat on fire and the flames were approximately 5-ft in the air.
Spilker says when firefighters got to the scene there was no longer any fire but there were burn marks on the sidewalk where the fire had been set. Responding officers spoke with a number of witnesses and they are analyzing surveillance video from the area. LPD said there was an estimated $50 in damage done to the sidewalk from the fire.
If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.