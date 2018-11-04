LPD Investigating Fatal Crash That Killed Lincoln Woman

An early morning crash has left a 38-year-old Lincoln woman dead, while another occupant suffered life-threatening injuries.

In a news release to KFOR News, Lincoln Police say an off-duty Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputy drove up and saw a traffic crash at 1st and Pennsylvania Avenue in north Lincoln shortly after 1am Sunday.

According to the accident report, a 2005 Mitsubishi Outlander was southbound on 1st Street when it left the roadway to the right side and hit a utility box and tree.

The driver, 38-year-old Julie Schmieding, was pronounced dead at the scene, while her 15-year-old daughter, Tylea Schmieding, was taken to a Lincoln hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash. No word yet if seatbelts were in use, but the accident investigation continues.