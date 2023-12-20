LPD Investigating Events Surrounding a Suspicious Death

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 20)–Circumstances around a 76-year-old man’s death remains under investigation, after Lincoln Police were called late Tuesday afternoon to a home near 12th and New Hampshire to do a welfare check.

On Wednesday, Assistant LPD Chief Jason Stille said when officers arrived, no one answered the door. He said officers smelled natural gas coming from the home and called Lincoln Fire and Rescue for help.

Once the gas was turned off to a pilot light on the stove and the air quality improved, officers were able to get inside and they found 45-year-old Alaric Harden, who was alert. He was taken to a Lincoln hospital for treatment, before he was released and cited and put in jail for removing or concealing human remains.

Stille said crews found a 76-year-old man, who investigators believe died in the home a few days earlier. An autopsy has been scheduled on Thursday morning and a determination on the cause and timeline of death will be determined after that’s been completed.

If you have information on this case, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.