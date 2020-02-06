      Weather Alert

LPD Investigating Early Thursday Morning Burglary At Vape Shop

Feb 6, 2020 @ 7:19am

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 6)–A north Lincoln smoke shop was burglarized early Thursday morning and police are looking for two males involved.

LPD was called to the D&K Stop Shop at 48th and Huntington around 2am.  According to Police Captain Ben Kopsa, the video shows the two burglars broke the front door glass with a hammer and got into display cases to take merchandise, such as vaping products .  Inventory still has to be done, so no word yet how many items were taken.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

