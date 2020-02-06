LPD Investigating Early Thursday Morning Burglary At Vape Shop

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 6)–A north Lincoln smoke shop was burglarized early Thursday morning and police are looking for two males involved.
LPD was called to the D&K Stop Shop at 48th and Huntington around 2am. According to Police Captain Ben Kopsa, the video shows the two burglars broke the front door glass with a hammer and got into display cases to take merchandise, such as vaping products . Inventory still has to be done, so no word yet how many items were taken.
If you have any information on this burglary, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.