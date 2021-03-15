      Weather Alert

LPD Investigating Drive-By Shooting From Early Sunday

Mar 15, 2021 @ 12:06pm

LINCOLN–(KFOR Mar. 15)–Lincoln Police are investigating what has turned out to be a drive-by shooting in a central Lincoln neighborhood from over the weekend.

Officers were called around 5am Sunday to a home near 24th and Dudley,  about gunshots fired toward a home.  Investigators later found damage inside the house from the gunfire.  There were five people in the house, including two adults and three kids ages 2 to 8.  Fortunately, none of them were hurt.

Investigators say there are no suspects at this time.   If you know anything about this drive-by shooting, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.