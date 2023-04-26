LPD Investigating Crash Late Tuesday Night Near Pinnacle Bank Arena
April 26, 2023 10:31AM CDT
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 26)–A multi-vehicle crash late Tuesday night north of Pinnacle Bank Arena leaves everyone with no serious injuries.
The crash happened involving a car, truck and SUV along Pinnacle Arena Drive between 8th and 9th Streets around 11:30pm. Lincoln Police say there was heavy traffic in the area, due to people leaving the Shinedown/Three Days Grace rock concert. The car and SUV were east on Pinnacle Arena Drive where the car rear-ended the SUV, pushing it into westbound traffic where it was hit by the pickup truck.
From there, the SUV was pushed into a traffic sign pole. No citations have been issued at this time.
Police say no one was hurt and nobody had to be taken to the hospital.