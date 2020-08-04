LPD Investigating Counterfeit Cash Cases At Five Lincoln Businesses
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 4)–At least five cases of counterfeit money being used at Lincoln businesses since last Friday (July 31) are under investigation.
Lincoln Police Officer Luke Bonkiewicz on Tuesday said between Friday and Monday, there are five incidents where people tried to use counterfeit $10 and $20 bills at gas stations and restaurants. Bonkiewicz said employees reported that the texture of the money didn’t feel right and there were no security features. In some cases, the money was marked as “motion picture money.”
During the same time in 2019, Bonkiewicz said there were 138 cases of counterfeit money in Lincoln. So far in 2020, LPD is working 160 cases, a 16% increase.
Bonkiewicz says investigators estimate that Lincoln businesses will usually lose $24,000 because of counterfeit money. If you have any information on these counterfeit cases, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.