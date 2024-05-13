LPD Investigating Cases of Counterfeit or Fake Money Used for Purchases

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 13)–Two cases of counterfeit or fake bills being passed in Lincoln this past week.

One was reported May 9 at the Casey’s off of 40th and Adams, where a fake $100 bill was used by someone to make a purchase the previous evening. Lincoln Police say in reviewing security video, the clerk saw that a Native American male, about 20-to-25-years-old, wearing a black jacket, gray shirt with his hair pulled back had used the bill to make a purchase.

Something similar happened on May 10 at a home near 51st and “J” Street, where the 33-year-old victim said a white man and white woman in their 30s to 40s used a fake $20 bill at her garage sale. Captain Todd Kocian on Monday said the woman with the man soon returned to try and buy something with a $20 bill that had “In Props We Trust.”

Kocian said the victim didn’t accept the bill and the woman took off with both bills, leaving in a black Chevy Z71 pickup heading north. The investigation is ongoing.