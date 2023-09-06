LPD Investigating Burglary at North Lincoln Dairy Queen

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 6)–Lincoln Police are looking for a man that tried to break into the Dairy Queen near 27th and I-80 last Friday night.

According to police, a four-door pickup truck with running boards and tinted rear windows pulled up. Video shows a man getting out, walked over to the restaurant and threw a concrete planter into the glass door on the southside of the building.

Police say the man used the same planter to try to break into the office door but was unsuccessful and left with nothing, after trying to get into the office through the ceiling.

If you have information on this case or others LPD is working on, contact Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 or visit lincolncrimestoppers.com.