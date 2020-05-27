LPD Investigating Burglary at North Lincoln Car Dealership
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 27)—Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary sometime early Tuesday morning at a car dealership, where someone took a gun, cash and a car.
Officers were called to Denver Auto Sales near 48th and Cornhusker, where the owner told police when he showed up to work he saw a window was broken and somebody got inside. Security camera footage said this happened between 6am and 6:30am, where the burglar took a .45 caliber handgun and $500 cash by breaking into a locked desk.
Footage also shows the suspect leaving the office and got into a black Dodge Dart on the sales lot, then drove off.
Investigators say the burglar tried moving security cameras in order not to be seen.
Total loss is at $8,000.