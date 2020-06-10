LPD Investigating Burglary At NE Lincoln Sandwich Shop
LINCOLN–(KFOR June 10)–A burglary early Wednesday morning at a northeast Lincoln Subway restaurant was caught on security cameras, but police need your help in identifying the suspect.
Police were called to the Subway near 84th and Adams around 2am, after an alarm notified the manager. As officer responded, they found the drive-thru window smashed out. Security video shows a man getting inside through the window and taking the cash drawers.
Officers searched the area for more clues and evidence, but the suspect was gone. If you have any information about this burglary, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.